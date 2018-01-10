ICYMI: Epizyme, MoviePass, And A Bull Call On Novavax

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018.

Novavax Back In Favor

Shares of Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) got a heavy dose of upside when a bullish analyst from B. Riley FBR indicated he sees potential for the stock to trade 400 percent higher over the next 12 months. Jayson Derrick reports.

MovieCoin?

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) CEO in a recent interview admitted to being open to the notion of an initial coin offering for MoviePass, the movie subscription service his company is heavily invested in. To learn more, check out Wayne Duggan’s “Helios And Matheson Investors Are Loving The MoviePass ICO Talk.”

Epizyme Has Potential

Holders of Epizyme, Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) stock saw their investment validated today by Morgan Stanley’s initiation of coverage with an Overweight rating. Get the details of the thesis in Shanthi Rexaline’s “Morgan Stanley: Epizyme Has 'Blockbuster' Cancer Drug In The Making.”