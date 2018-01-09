In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Step Aside, Bitcoin...

In Wayne Duggan’s “12 Crytpocurrencies To Watch In 2018 (Besides Bitcoin),” learn about some alternative digital currency investments that could be the next to blow.

‘KODAKCoin’ Announcement Boosts Shares

As has been the trend of late, announcement of a blockchain initiative and the issuance of its own cryptocurrency gave a significant lift to Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) stock. Elizabeth Balboa reports.

An Overstock Glitch Exploited

One of cryptos earliest and most outspoken supporters, Overstock.com, Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK), today saw its bitcoin payment system potentially exploited by shoppers to purchase items with Bitcoin Cash rather than bitcoin. Get details on how exactly the hustle could have been pulled off here.

Evercore Gains A Bull

Though QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) comprises a hefty portion of Evercore Inc (NYSE: EVR)’s pipeline, a UBS analyst upgraded the stock seeing potential for the company to diversify. Learn more about the firm’s thesis in Shanthi Rexaline’s “The Evercore Story Is Bigger Than Qualcomm, Says Bullish UBS Analyst.”