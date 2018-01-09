Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer Sees 'Good Long-Term Opportunity' In Ally Financial

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2018 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer Sees 'Good Long-Term Opportunity' In Ally Financial
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2018
Financials, Fannie And Freddie: One Analyst's Big Ideas For 2018
6 Stocks Beating the Market (GuruFocus)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full year 2017 results Jan. 30. 

The Analyst

Oppenheimer's Ben Chittenden initiated coverage of Ally Financial with an Outperform and $38 price target. 

The Thesis

Ally Financial is continuing to diversify its business, which should improve returns, Chittenden said in a Monday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

The auto lender still trades below tangible book value, and with the shift of the balance sheet to higher-yielding assets, Chittenden said he sees a chance for an increase in profitability over the next few years and for more upside. Insurance premiums have turned back up, and Chittenden said he expects to see a modest additional improvement.

It takes time for a bank to move above its tangible book value, but there is a benefit of getting paid to wait, said Chittenden. He estimates that Ally Financial has the potential to pay out more than $1 billion per year in 2018 and 2019, which implies approximately a 10-percent potential capital return in 2019.

The Price Action

Ally Financial closed up 1.84 percent at $30.38 Tuesday. It has gained more than 50 percent in a year.

Latest Ratings for ALLY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2017Wells FargoReinstatesOutperform
Oct 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ALLY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Auto Loans Ben Chittended Lending OppenheimerAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALLY)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2018
Financials, Fannie And Freddie: One Analyst's Big Ideas For 2018
5 Top Publicly Traded Companies In Michigan
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ALLY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.