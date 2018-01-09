Oppenheimer Sees 'Good Long-Term Opportunity' In Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full year 2017 results Jan. 30.
The Analyst
Oppenheimer's Ben Chittenden initiated coverage of Ally Financial with an Outperform and $38 price target.
The Thesis
Ally Financial is continuing to diversify its business, which should improve returns, Chittenden said in a Monday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
The auto lender still trades below tangible book value, and with the shift of the balance sheet to higher-yielding assets, Chittenden said he sees a chance for an increase in profitability over the next few years and for more upside. Insurance premiums have turned back up, and Chittenden said he expects to see a modest additional improvement.
It takes time for a bank to move above its tangible book value, but there is a benefit of getting paid to wait, said Chittenden. He estimates that Ally Financial has the potential to pay out more than $1 billion per year in 2018 and 2019, which implies approximately a 10-percent potential capital return in 2019.
The Price Action
Ally Financial closed up 1.84 percent at $30.38 Tuesday. It has gained more than 50 percent in a year.
Latest Ratings for ALLY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Oppenheimer
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Dec 2017
|Wells Fargo
|Reinstates
|Outperform
|Oct 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for ALLY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Auto Loans Ben Chittended Lending OppenheimerAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.