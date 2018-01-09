Market Overview

Netflix Binge: BofA Says Streaming Service's Momentum Backed By Subscriber Growth, Original Content

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2018 4:51pm   Comments
Netflix Binge: BofA Says Streaming Service's Momentum Backed By Subscriber Growth, Original Content
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts are expecting Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) to continue its momentum in 2018. The company is set to report fourth-quarter earnings Jan. 22. 

The Analyst

BofA analyst Nat Schindler reiterated a Buy on Netflix with a $233 price objective. 

The Thesis

Multiple factors keep Netflix strongly positioned and competitive in the growing streaming content market, Schindler said: 

  • Subscriber base growth, including further expansion into international markets.
  • Continued development of original content.
  • A growing market for on-demand video streaming
  • The capacity to deal with the rollback of net neutrality and other regulatory factors.

Since Netflix’s 2016 launch into 130 new countries, the company has seen strong growth in international subscriptions, a trend BofA projects will continue. Netflix could reach 78.7 million international subscribers in 2018, Schindler said. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Netflix plans to release 80 films in 2018 in a variety of genres, Schindler said. 

On the net neutrality front, Netflix’s long-term agreements with ISPs could shield the company from the consequences of the FCC’s decision, the analyst said. 

BofA projects 2018 revenue of $15.4 billion and EPS of $1.88 for Netflix, above the Street revenue estimate of $15 billion but below the Street EPS estimate of $2.28. 

Price Action

Netflix closed Tuesday down 1.29 percent at $209.31. 

Photo courtesy of Netflix. 

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018MacquarieUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Dec 2017Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnIn-Line
Dec 2017Monness Crespi HardtInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Nat Schindler Netflix streamingAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

