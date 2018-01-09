Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cowen Turns Bullish On PayPal, Says 'Better Later Than Never'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2018 11:42am   Comments
Share:
Cowen Turns Bullish On PayPal, Says 'Better Later Than Never'
Related PYPL
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2018
Bernstein: 10 Disruptive Forces In Payments For 2018
Stocks Turn Mixed; This IBD 50 Name Breaks Out, But Reverses (Investor's Business Daily)

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) have gained more than 125 percent since the payment name split from its former parent eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) in 2015, which some investors assume is reason enough to avoid buying the stock at current levels. But this isn't necessarily the case, according to the Street's newest bull analyst.

The Analyst

Cowen's George Mihalos upgraded PayPal's stock rating from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target boosted from $67 to $88.

The Thesis

The case for buying PayPal's stock now is simple: most of the bear theses "have not and will not play out," Mihalos said in Tuesday's upgrade note.

For example, the analyst said he previously thought PayPal's EBITDA growth would fall short of revenue growth. But this isn't the case, as adjusted EBITDA is forecast to outpace revenue growth in 2018 and 2019, while the EBITDA margin is projected to expand by 160 basis points in both years, Mihalos said. 

Another major bear case surrounds PayPal potentially seeing an end to its relationship with eBay, the analyst said. At the very least, the two companies will renegotiate their arrangement, although at less favorable terms — "we believe the impact is manageable," Mihalos said. 

PayPal's stock is trading at a 23x multiple on 2019 estimated free cash flow, in-line with its peers but a discount to the networks. But PayPal boasts one of the "most compelling" growth profiles — 20 percent earnings growth — in the space, which implies there is room for upside in the stock, according to Cowen. 

Mihalos' bullish turn on PayPal is "better late than never," he said. 

Price Action

Shares of PayPal hit a new all-time high of $80.39 on Tuesday and were last seen trading up 1 percent at $79.84.

Related Links:

Bernstein: 10 Disruptive Forces In Payments For 2018

Wall Street Weighs In: Two Analyst's Favorite Stocks In The Payments Space"

Photo courtesy of PayPal. 

Latest Ratings for PYPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Dec 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Dec 2017NomuraMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PYPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Cowen George Mihalos Payment Processors paymentsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY + PYPL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2018
Bernstein: 10 Disruptive Forces In Payments For 2018
What Is Melvin Capital, And What Does It Want With Electronic Arts?
Citi Raises Targets Amazon, Facebook, Priceline, eBay
Alexion, Comcast, Paypal, Visa: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Picks
10 Best Stocks Of 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on PYPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.