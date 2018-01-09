Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Evercore Story Is Bigger Than Qualcomm, Says Bullish UBS Analyst
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2018 11:10am   Comments
Share:
The Evercore Story Is Bigger Than Qualcomm, Says Bullish UBS Analyst
Related EVR
Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Are This Analyst's Tax Cut Plays
Vetr Upgrades Cyberark In Tandem With Analyst
Related QCOM
The Week Ahead: Conferences Take Center Stage, Earnings Begin To Trickle In
Analyst: BlackBerry Owes Q3 Beat To Licensing, Continued SaaS Pivot
March To Freedom Fund Year-End Review (Seeking Alpha)

Despite Evercore Inc (NYSE: EVR)'s heavy reliance on QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), a UBS analyst said the company can continue to grow and diversify. 

The Analyst

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken upgraded Evercore from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $82 to $105.

The Thesis

Evercore's pipeline, which has more than doubled since October, is likely to continue to grow, Hawken said in a Tuesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Fifty-four percent of Evercore's pipeline is tied to Qualcomm, "representing some risk," Hawken said. But the analyst said Evercore company can circumvent this issue, as it has meaningful leverage to large deals.

While UBS said it remains concerned that the ISI deal has not been value-accretive, the headwinds from the business are not enough to offset Hawken's positive M&A outlook, he said. 

"Further, we continue to view that franchise as well-suited to a subscription model, which would be positive for margins and overall profitability." 

UBS sees Evercore as a premium franchise at a reasonable multiple compared to its historic average and as one that's at a discount when adjusted for the new tax rate, given the rapid expansion in the pipeline and Evercore's positive outlook.

UBS raised its 2018 earnings per share estimates from $5.05 to $6 and for 2019 from $5.35 to $6.70, citing the lower tax rate and an improved outlook on following passage of U.S. tax legislation.  

The Price Action

Evercore shares are up more than 27 percent over the past year.

Related Links:

Mortgage Companies Weigh In On The Tax Cuts And Jobs Act

Goldman Sachs, Other Banks Expects Tax Reform To Have Big One-Time Impacts

Latest Ratings for EVR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2017NomuraMaintainsNeutral
May 2017Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EVR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brennan Hawken UBSAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QCOM + EVR)

The Week Ahead: Conferences Take Center Stage, Earnings Begin To Trickle In
Analyst: BlackBerry Owes Q3 Beat To Licensing, Continued SaaS Pivot
Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Are This Analyst's Tax Cut Plays
Can Semiconductors Get Their Groove Back In 2018? Here's Oppenheimer's Playbook
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From December 11: Canadian Solar, NXP Semiconductor, Comcast-Fox, Apple -Shazam
The Week Ahead: The Year's Biggest Biotech Conference, Host Of IPO Quiet Period Expirations, And Other Coming Catalysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on EVR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.