Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

An Analyst's Black Hills Corp. Outlook Dims On These Twin Risks
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2018 2:17pm   Comments
Share:
An Analyst's Black Hills Corp. Outlook Dims On These Twin Risks
Related BKH
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; e.l.f. Beauty Shares Drop
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Acuity Brands Profit Misses Views

The potential implications of tax legislation and regulatory headwinds on the gas and electric utility Black Hills Corp (NYSE: BKH) led to a downgrade from Credit Suisse on Tuesday. 

The Analyst

Analyst Michael Weinstein downgraded Black Hills from Outperform to Neutral and lowered his price target from $66 to $60. The downgrade comes after shares outperformed peers by roughly 7 percent since December.

The Thesis

The net impact of the tax bill is one factor that could  contribute to a 15-cent drop in Black Hill's 2018 guidance, Weinstein said in a note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

Another negative catalyst Weinstein identified: " ... An accelerated ratecase schedule that is likely to pick up steam after the recent filing in Arkansas and subsequent dockets for tax review in Kansas and South Dakota." 

Credit Suisse expects another rate filing in Colorado in 2018 following a U.S. District Court ruling in Denver and follow-on regulatory reconsideration on the Pueblo CT rate treatment. 

A gas utility return on equity of 10.9 percent is projected by Credit Suisse, despite recent lowering of estimates and guidance on lower SourceGas load and revenue.

The shifting of $500 million in  parent debt away from Black Hills' capital utility structure calculations would bring EPS down 15 cents and reduce the gas utility ROE to 9.6 percent, Weinstein said. 

"We anticipate regulators across most BKH jurisdictions to require this interest cost shifting as they begin to review rates for the purpose of passing tax savings back to customers," Credit Suisse said.

The Price Action

Shares of Black Hills are down over 5 percent over the past year.

Related Links:

Credit Suisse Adjusts Its Top Picks List In A Record-Breaking Market

A Neutral View On A Big Utilities ETF

Latest Ratings for BKH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Nov 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2017Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for BKH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Credit Suisse Electric gas Michael WeinsteinAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKH)

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Surges Over 100 Points; e.l.f. Beauty Shares Drop
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Acuity Brands Profit Misses Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on BKH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.