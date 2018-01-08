In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

What Happened To Seagate?

Shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) rallied Monday after a Seeking Alpha post indicated the company could own a large stake in Ripple, the volatile cryptocurrency. But it wasn’t long before a Susquehanna analyst came out to throw cold water on the notion, as Elizabeth Balboa reports.

Overstock Upside Isn’t Overdone Yet, Says Analyst

D.A. Davidson’s Tom Forte said, despite the more than 400-percent rise in value for Overstock.com, Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares, there’s still upside to come. Learn more about his thesis in Wayne Duggan’s “Overstock's Huge Upside Hinges On Blockchain; DA Davidson Raises Target To $110.”

GoPro Goes South

GoPro, Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares took a beating Monday after a downgrade from Longbow Research, and a subsequent guidance cut didn’t help matters much. Later, rumors of a sale provided some lift, but a company spokesperson told Benzinga there’s no active engagement.

Learn what led Longbow to make the prescient call to downgrade the stock ahead of its manic Monday, in Jayson Derrick’s “GoPro Captures Downgrade Ahead Of CES; Company Guides Lower, Cuts Workforce.”

AMD CEO Appearance A Boon To Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) investors continue to reap the benefits of its competitors' recent security woes. CEO Lisa Su appeared on CNBC Monday: get all the details you may have missed in “AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su Talks Spectre, Meltdown.”

