ICYMI: Roku, Tron Vs. Litecoin, Delta Tech And Western Union
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2018 6:49pm   Comments
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

Roku Valuation Could Get Halved

Analysts from Citi see Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) falling by 45 percent. The bearish call sent shares lower Friday as the stock suffered its second downgrade in a week. Lean more in Jayson Derrick’s “Citi Analyst Sees Roku Falling 45%, Downgrades To Sell.”

Tron Vs. Litecoin

Wayne Duggan reports on the new coin on the block, Tron, as its price has soared 480 percent in a week. Read about how the founders of Tron and another crypto darling, Litecoin, took to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to throw shade at one another.

Another One Bites The Blockchain

Delta Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DELT) shares took a wild ride Friday as a rumor of involvement with companies like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) to develop a blockchain framework for the chemical sector. Jayson Derrick reports.

Western Digital Shares Rip On Ripple Rumor

Similar to Delta Tech, shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) spiked after a report that the company was in talks to adapt Ripple's XRP cryptocurrency this year. Elizabeth Balboa has more.

