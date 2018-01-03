Market Overview

ICYMI: Intel's Issues Impact AMD, Nvidia A Favorite At BofA, Citron Calls Out Cannabis Company
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2018 5:58pm   Comments
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

Intel’s Issues

In the midst of a semiconductor rally, shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) were weak amid reports of a “major security flaw.” Elizabeth Balboa reports on how other semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) initially rose on the news.

Speaking of AMD, both it and 2016’s highest performing stock, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were highlighted by a bullish Bank of America as top ideas for 2018. Read the details of the sell-side call in Wayne Duggan’s “Nvidia, AMD Among Top Semis In 2018, According To Bank Of America.”

Citron Tries To Kill One Weed Stock’s Buzz

See what Citron Research’s Andrew Left had to say about Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTC: ACBFF) in this special report from Elizabeth Balboa.

