Attractive Entry Point, Tax Cuts Drive Morgan Stanley's E*Trade Upgrade
After gaining more than 40 percent in 2017, E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) has further upside ahead in 2018, according to Morgan Stanley.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley's Michael Cyprys upgraded E*Trade from Equal-weight to Overweight with a price target boosted from $44 to $63.
The Thesis
E*Trade's stock return throughout 2017 left many investors happy, but shares are surprisingly trading at a greater discount to its peers, which is "unwarranted," Cyprys said in the upgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
E*Trade's stock is trading at a 13.5 times multiple on the analyst's 2019 earnings per share estimate, which is a 22 percent discount to its biggest peers versus a historical average of 12 percent.
Cyprys named four reasons to justify owning the discount broker's stock:
- The company's tax rate of 38 to 39 percent is among the highest in the space and can conservatively drop to 27 percent due to tax changes.
- E*trade is one of the more interest rate-sensitive stocks under the analyst's coverage, and every 25 basis point boost in rates translates to $60 million in incremental net interest income.
- Retail trading activity is coming in 12 percent better than expected.
- Management's initiatives to improve E*Trade's business make it an attractive acquisition target.
Morgan Stanley's $63 price target is based on a 17x multiple on the analyst's 2019 EPS estimate, which implies only a one-turn discount to the historical multiple of 18x.
Price Action
Shares of E*Trade were up 1.45 percent at $50.54 at the time of publication.
Photo by Thomas Hunt/Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for ETFC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Dec 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Oct 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for ETFC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
