ICYMI: It's A New Year And Everyone's Polishing Their Crystal Balls
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Gene Munster’s 2018 Forecast
From the next Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) acquisition to the future average selling price of an Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone, see what Loup Ventures and Gene Munster think the year may bring in Elizabeth Balboa’s “Bitcoin Bites, Amazon Acquires: Gene Munster’s 8 Tech Predictions For 2018.”
Financial pundits seemed most intrigued by Munster’s bold expectation for the future of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). Find out why here.
Benzinga’s Readers Place Their Bets
In a series polls, Benzinga’s avid audience weighed in on everything from mergers and acquisitions to crytpocurrency. Wayne Duggan explains in “New Year Predictions: Bitcoin Drops, Ripple Rises, Retail Takeovers, And The Trillion-Dollar Market Cap.”
A Familiar Pair Trade Suggested
With speculation of a T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) tie-up finally put to bed, how to trade the two telecoms? Read the KeyBanc Capital Markets thesis here.
