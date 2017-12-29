5 Reasons Finisar Is An Analyst's Top Pick For 2018
2017 was a challenging year for Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR), with the stock losing more than 30 percent. But some on Wall Street are optimistic the coming year will be a profitable one for shareholders of the optical communications company.
The Analyst
Northland Capital Markets' Tim Savageaux maintains an Outperform rating on Finisar's stock with an unchanged $33 price target. The analyst named Finisar as its top pick in the Comm Tech sector for 2018.
The Thesis
The case for owning Finisar's stock in 2018 is five-fold, Savageaux said in a research report. (See the analyst's track record here.) They are, according to Northland Capital Markets:
- A major opportunity ahead in the 3-D sensing space, which could contribute an incremental $10 to $15 per share.
- Continued 100G Cloud datacom growth.
- New product ramps in 100G/Metro Telecom.
- The potential for sector consolidation.
- A recovery in China after serving as a "main source of pressure" throughout 2017.
Given the multiple catalysts ahead, Finisar's stock could be seen as attractive after a notable pullback from the $20 level, Savageaux said. Finisar's quarterly revenue capacity of $30 million is expected to ramp to over $100 million by the end of next year and is accompanied by "attractive" margins, he said.
"We believe FNSR is well-positioned to manage pricing, volume and cost dynamics given its industry-leading scale and manufacturing capacity."
Price Action
Shares of Finisar were trading lower by around 0.6 percent midday Friday.
Latest Ratings for FNSR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2017
|Needham
|Downgrades
|Strong Buy
|Buy
|Nov 2017
|B. Riley
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Nov 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
