ICYMI: Estate Tax Eviscerated, Tepid Tesla Delivery Expectations, A Technical Take On Cryptos
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2017 5:21pm   Comments
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

Tesla’s Q4 Deliveries

In a Wednesday note, KeyBanc analyst Brad Erickson divulged his less than hopeful expectations for Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Q4 Model 3 deliveries, expected to be announced at some point next week. Jayson Derrick reports.

Tell Us What You Really Think

Kevin O’Leary, chairman of the O’Shares FTSE U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSE: OUSA), goes in on the Estate Tax. The Canadian goes so far as to call it "un-American." Agree or disagree, find out why here.

The Tale Of The Technicals

With little in the way of fundamentals to guide the average crypto investor, check out the technical analysis of price action in digital currencies from one of Benzinga's external contributors in, "What's Next For Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum In 2018?"

Cuban Says Good Riddance To Net Neutrality

Read up on billionaire investor Mark Cuban's reaction to the controversial repeal of the FCC's net neutrality rules in this exclusive conversation with Benzinga.

Related Link:

ICYMI: Vuzix Transformation, Apple Stock Defended, Weed ETF Blazes A Trail And A New Entrant Into Blockchain

Posted-In: BZ ICYMINews Previews After-Hours Center Trading Ideas Reviews ETFs Best of Benzinga

