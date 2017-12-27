Market Overview

Stephens Drops 18 Names From Best Ideas List Before The New Year

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2017 4:17pm   Comments
It's been a good year for many investors, but now may be a good time for investors to consider readjusting their portfolio, as some of 2017's top picks won't remain hot in 2018. 

The Analyst

Analysts at Stephens.

The Thesis

Analysts at Stephens will release their complete "Best Ideas" list for 2018 on Jan. 2. In the meantime, the following stocks from 2017's list are being dropped: 

  • Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB)
  • Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC)
  • AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)
  • Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG)
  • Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC)
  • Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: HOMB)
  • Imperva Inc (NASDAQ: IMPV)
  • Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV)
  • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV)
  • Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB)
  • Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY)
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)
  • Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM)
  • Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS)
  • Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL)
  • WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS)
  • Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: XOG)

The following five picks for 2017 are carrying over to Stephens' 2018 list, the firm said: 

  • Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN)
  • Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW)
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY)
  • Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP)
  • LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ)

Posted-In: Stephens top picks Top StocksAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

