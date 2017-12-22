Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: Nike's Recovery Will Take Longer Than Expected

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2017 10:18am   Comments
Share:
Analyst: Nike's Recovery Will Take Longer Than Expected
Related NKE
Nike Analyst: 'We Prefer To Be Patient For A Better Entry Point'
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 50 Points; SMART Global Shares Spike Higher
US Market Indexes Lower on Friday (GuruFocus)

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE)'s mixed fiscal second-quarter earnings report Thursday will have bulls and bears debating the company's prospects into 2018 and beyond.

The Analyst

The Buckingham Research Group's Scott Krasik maintains a Buy rating on Nike's stock with an unchanged $71 price target.

The Thesis

Nike reported a "solid" Q2 with strength in international growth, Krasik said in a Friday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

But the company also saw pressure in the North American segment and in markdowns, Krasik said. Overall, the earnings report showed signs that the North American recovery story is legitimate, but will take a "couple more quarters for Nike to fully reset" the market, he said. 

Competitive pressures and concerns that bears held onto heading into the earnings report should now be considered "overplayed," as Nike showed it is one of the best-positioned consumer growth companies across the world, the analyst said.

Buckingham projects Nike will show the following improvements as early as the bottom half of 2018: 

  • New products for sale.
  • An easing of markdowns on apparel and older style products.
  • Foreign exchange becoming a tailwind for the company.
  • The possibility for accelerated share repurchase activity.

Over the longer-term, Nike is investing to "get closer to its consumer" through digital initiatives, Krasik said. This is not only margin-accretive, but will prompt the company to advance manufacturing methods and drive product costs lower, he said. 

Price Action

Shares of Nike were trading lower by 3.15 percent at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports

5 Stocks To Watch For December 22, 2017

Latest Ratings for NKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017ArgusUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2017HSBCDowngradesBuyHold
Oct 2017Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apparel athletic apparel Buckingham Research Scott KrasikAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

Nike Analyst: 'We Prefer To Be Patient For A Better Entry Point'
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 50 Points; SMART Global Shares Spike Higher
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Ignyta Surges Following Merger Deal With Roche; Agile Therapeutics Shares Plunge
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on NKE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.