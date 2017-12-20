Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

United Continental Earns Upgrade On Revenue Lift-Off Steps
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2017 3:43pm   Comments
Share:
United Continental Earns Upgrade On Revenue Lift-Off Steps
Related UAL
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2017
Will 2018 Bring Better Tidings for Spirit Airlines Stock?
Buckingham sees breakout for United Continental (Seeking Alpha)

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL)'s active steps to address areas of revenue weakness in 2017 has left an analyst at Buckingham Research Group impressed.

The Analyst

Buckingham's Daniel McKenzie upgraded his rating on United Continental from Neutral to Buy and raised his price target from $65 to $81.

The Thesis

United Continental countered the revenue weakness theme in 2017 through network/fleet changes and commercial initiatives, McKenzie said in a note. The analyst also sees the company benefiting from a favorable macro backdrop, including forex and tax reform, with the former boosting booking strength and the latter positive, given its longer-term cash implications.

"All in, we have greater confidence that revenue likely surprise to the upside in 2018 (also in part from gutted comps)," the analyst said.

Buckingham expects a sequential improvement in pricing to reduce business model risk among investors, which the firm feels is a key input for the shares to rerate higher.

As such, Buckingham raised its earnings per share estimate for 2018 by 13 percent, premised on a lower tax rate. The firm also upped its fourth quarter earnings per share estimate from $1 to $1.05.

"Our revised model factors in negative RASM in 4Q17 swinging positive beginning in 1Q18 with 2018 consensus not particularly meaningful at this point given tax reform," McKenzie said. He sees a favorable risk-reward scenario, with the probability of upside at 58 percent compared to 15 percent for downside.

The Price Action

Shares were grounded for much of the year, having lost about 10 percent for the year-to-date period. The upgrade served to give a small lift to the stock, as it has added 2.7 percent to $66.17.

Related Links:

Most Airlines Are Cleared For Takeoff, But Spirit May Stay Grounded

JPMorgan On Airlines: Consensus Estimates 'Appear Increasingly Unachievable'

Latest Ratings for UAL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017BuckinghamUpgradesNeutralBuy
Dec 2017Standpoint ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for UAL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Buckingham Research Group Daniel McKenzieAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UAL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2017
Will 2018 Bring Better Tidings for Spirit Airlines Stock?
Humana, IBM, United Continental, Verizon: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Final Picks
The Transportation Sector Just Had Its Best Day Of 2017
Hawaiian Holdings Rating Reaches An Altitude Of Buy At Buckingham
Q3 Earnings Drags Transport ETFs Lower
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on UAL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.