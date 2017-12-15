Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This Analyst Says Investors Should Buy Alibaba's Recent Weakness

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2017 12:21pm   Comments
Share:
Why This Analyst Says Investors Should Buy Alibaba's Recent Weakness
Related BABA
Euronet Vs. Western Union: A Pair Trade From Goldman Sachs
Want Some Exposure To China's Growth? Stifel Says Buy JD Or Alibaba
Alibaba a backer of EV startup Xiaopeng Motors (Seeking Alpha)

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) peaked just north of $190 in November but have since fallen $20 per share, prompting at least one Wall Street analyst to encourage investors to buy on the dip.

The Analyst

MKM Partners' Rob Sanderson maintains a Buy rating on Alibaba's stock with an unchanged $220 price target.

The Thesis

Alibaba's stock weakness could be attributed to sector rotation out of large-cap internet stocks, overall weakness in Asian stocks and concerning retail data from China's National Bureau of Statistics that shows a deceleration of online sales of physical goods, Sanderson said in a research report. (See Sanderson's track record here.) 

While the data from China is useful to monitor, it doesn't tell the full story, Sanderson said. The analyst said other factors are important to consider for Alibaba: 

1. The data is volatile but came in in-line with consensus expectations.

2. November was a tougher comp month, but December will ease.

3. Alibaba's accounting of gross merchandise value isn't the same as what the government uses.

4. Alibaba's Tmall is gaining momentum against its rivals.

5. The company reported 39-percent year-over-year growth during Singles Day, which accounted for 25 to 30 percent of the month's total.

6. Monetization gains continue to account for a much larger contribution to revenue growth.

Bottom line, Alibaba's continued monetization improvements, solid consumption trends and momentum heading into strong seasonality supports the bullish case for owning the stock, the analyst said.

Price Action

Shares of Alibaba were trading lower slightly at $171.36 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Want Some Exposure To China's Growth? Stifel Says Buy JD Or Alibaba

This Emerging Markets Internet ETF Celebrates Anniversary In Style

Photo courtesy of Alibaba. 

Latest Ratings for BABA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017SusquehannaInitiates Coverage OnPositive
Nov 2017OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
Nov 2017BairdMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BABA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: China China E-Commerce MKM Partners Rob SandersonAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Euronet Vs. Western Union: A Pair Trade From Goldman Sachs
Want Some Exposure To China's Growth? Stifel Says Buy JD Or Alibaba
Alibaba Ups The Ante In Connected Cars With Ford Partnership
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2017
Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 5
Is It Time To Remove General Electric From The Dow 30?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on BABA

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.