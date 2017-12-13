Market Overview

American Electric's Potential Not Yet Priced In, Says Analyst

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2017 3:11pm   Comments
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2017
Stocks Going Ex Dividend The Second Week Of November
Valuation Dashboard: Utilities - Update (Seeking Alpha)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) is a utility company that recently announced investments into renewable energy.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Stephen Byrd upgraded the stock from Equal-weight to Overweight and increased the price target from $80 to $83.

The Thesis

The analyst sees a 7 percent EPS growth potential and his current price target implies a 9 percent upside potential for the stock. The stock trades at 4 percent discount to large and mid-cap regulated peers on consensus estimates, while it trades with a discount of 6 percent on Morgan Stanley's estimates. Byrd is optimistic about investments in the wind energy, which is now the cheapest form of energy.

The main growth driver for the company is investing in grid, said the analyst and added that American Electric Power Company needs to spend $2.5 billion annually on its transmission system. The company has a strong balance sheet, with a relatively modest level of holdco debt, said the analyst. He doesn't expect that the tax reform is going to have a major effect on the company's cash flows.

The Price Action

American Electric Power Company traded about 1 percent higher Wednesday. It recently reached its 52-week high of $78.07.

Latest Ratings for AEP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Oct 2017JP MorganMaintainsNeutral

Posted-In: Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Stephen ByrdAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

