Maxim Urges Investors To Start A New Habit
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 13, 2017 11:56am   Comments
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2017
Baird: The Potential Restaurant Winners From A New Tax Bill
Maxim Group positive on Habit Restaurants (Seeking Alpha)

Some habits can’t be broken — even amid competitive threats from McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) or Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK).

Habit Restaurant Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) earned the endorsement of Maxim Wednesday in light of potential changes to the fast-casual burger chain climate.

The Rating

Analyst Stephen Anderson initiated coverage of Habit with a Buy rating and $13 price target.

The Thesis

Maxim has “cautious optimism” that Habit will stabilize comps in 2018 after three years of competition-driven deceleration, Anderson said. (See Anderson's track record here.) 

The firm’s focus on value deals and convenience, including drive-thru units and online sales, are seen to improve same store performance amid “a shakeout among fast casual burger peers.”

At the same time, anticipated expansion into lower-cost markets across the Rockies and Southeast could drive mid-teen revenue growth, and lower meat costs and a stall in wage inflation could widen margins, the analyst said. 

Habit could also profit from proposed government activity, according to Maxim. 

“We estimate passage of corporate tax reform at the federal level could boost EPS by as much as 25 percent,” Anderson said. 

Price Action

At the time of publication, shares were trading up 2.7 percentn at $10.06. 

Photo courtesy of Habit Restaurants. 

Latest Ratings for HABT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Maxim GroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2017BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Nov 2017Raymond JamesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

