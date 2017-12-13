Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Western Digital And Toshiba: The Settlement And The Guidance, Explained
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 13, 2017 9:00am   Comments
Share:
Western Digital And Toshiba: The Settlement And The Guidance, Explained
Related WDC
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Rotation, Rotation, Rotation: Value Is The New Tech
Western Digital updates guidance (Seeking Alpha)

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) settled its outstanding litigation and disputes Tuesday with Toshiba Corp that could have blocked the latter’s $18-billion sale of its chip unit.

But Western Digital’s concession was not a loss, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Rating

KeyBanc analyst Weston Twigg reiterated a Sector Weight rating on Western Digital with a $91 price target.

The Thesis

Under the settlement, Toshiba can sell its assets to the Bain Capital consortium, which includes Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX), but Toshiba Memory Corp. cannot share its internet protocol, Twigg said in a Tuesday note. (See Twigg's track record here.) 

The terms — including prioritization of the joint venture over company investments, cooperation of the operating teams, a commitment to invest evenly in future ventures and the extension of Flash Alliance and Flash Forward agreements — are seen to serve Western Digital well. 

“Overall, this is a positive event for WDC, as it removes a major overhang regarding access to future NAND capacity,” the analyst said. 

Western Digital raised its second-quarter guidance on resulting NAND pricing, boosting earnings per share from a $3.60 to $3.70 range to $3.80 and revenue from between $5.2 billion and $5.3 billion to a new midpoint of $5.3 billion.

Price Action

At the time of publication, Western Digital was set to open up 3.6 percent at $84.75.

Related Links:

A Word In Defense Of Western Digital

Using Apple As An Indicator For The Memory Market

Latest Ratings for WDC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Summit Redstone PartnersUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Nov 2017Wells FargoReinstatesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WDC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Daniel Baksht KeyBanc Capital Markets toshiba Toshiba CorpAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + STX)

30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher; Fed Decision In Focus
Can Semiconductors Get Their Groove Back In 2018? Here's Oppenheimer's Playbook
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From December 11: Canadian Solar, NXP Semiconductor, Comcast-Fox, Apple -Shazam
Playing The Tech Rebound With These Leveraged ETFs
What's Next For Apple After Acquiring Shazam?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on WDC

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.