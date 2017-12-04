Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Deutsche Bank Downgrades Old Dominion, Projects 20% Downside

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2017 2:05pm   Comments
Share:
Deutsche Bank Downgrades Old Dominion, Projects 20% Downside
Related ODFL
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2017
CH Robinson Gets A Double Upgrade From Bank Of America
Deutsche Bank cautious on Old Dominion Freight Line (Seeking Alpha)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) reported better-than-expected earnings Oct. 26, with another quarter of strong earnings growth.

The Analyst

Deutsche Bank's Amit Mehrotra downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $119 to $101.

The Thesis

The stock is among the most expensive in the transportation sector on a relative value basis, trading at 25 times the next 12 months' earnings, Mehrotra said. (See Mehrotra's track record here.) 

The stock price fully capitalizes Old Dominion's strong performance, and it is not discounting moderating tonnage and incremental margins, the analyst said. 

Deutsche's price target is based on 17 times 2019 EPS and implies that the stock has around 20 percent downside potential. Mehrotra said he sees positive earnings revisions as limited and doesn't see anything secular to warrant structurally higher valuation.

The Price Action

Old Dominion Freight Line is trading more than 1 percent higher Monday, along with the rest of the market. It has gained 60 percent since mid-April, when it bottomed at $80.56.

Related Links: 

Knight, Ryder, Here's Buckingham's Picks Among Transportation Names

CSX The Only Rail Worth Riding? Deutsche Bank Downgrades, Turns Neutral On The Rest 

Latest Ratings for ODFL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Deutsche BankDowngradesHoldSell
Oct 2017BuckinghamMaintainsNeutral
Oct 2017CitigroupMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ODFL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Amit Mehrotra Deutsche BankAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ODFL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2017
CH Robinson Gets A Double Upgrade From Bank Of America
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ODFL

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.