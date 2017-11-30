Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer: Saddle Up A Position In WhiteHorse Finance

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2017 3:51pm   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer: Saddle Up A Position In WhiteHorse Finance
Related
Barron's Picks And Pans: Delta Air Lines, Tesla, Finisar And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 29, 2017

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ: WHF) reported a 3Q profit on November 7.

The Analyst

Oppenheimer's Chris Kotowski initiated coverage of WhiteHorse Finance with an Outperform and $15 price target.

The Thesis

Whitehorse is a high-quality business development company that has been able to generate assets with yields above industry average and with minimal realized losses, Kotowski said in a Thursday note. (See Kotowski's track record here.) 

The company has enough liquidity to grow its portfolio and outearn its dividend by a few cents per quarter, Kotowski said. Whitehorse will cover its dividend distribution by the second quarter of 2018, he said. 

In calculating the price target, Kotowski applied a 5-percent premium over business development companies for WhiteHorse Finance due to its excellent long term credit performance.

The biggest risk for the company is credit quality., Kostowski said. If interest rates were to rise, portfolio value could be adversely impacted and a recessionary environment would lead to credit deterioration, the analyst said. 

The Price Action

The stock gapped up Thursday and it is trading around 1 percent higher at $14.07.

Latest Ratings for WHF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Oct 2017BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Jun 2017BairdUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WHF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Chris Kotowski OppenheimerAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WHF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on WHF

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.