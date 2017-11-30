Analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) reported net sales growth of 10 percent to $150.3 million and non-GAAP earnings of 54 cents per share on Wednesday, exceeding the 50-cents-per-share consensus estimate.

The company's fourth quarter guidance for fiscal 2018 trailed expectations, sending shares lower.

At least one analyst sees the post-earnings weakness in Semtech as a buying opportunity.

The Analyst

BWS Financial's Hamed Khorsand reviewed the results in a Thursday note and maintained a Buy rating and $49 price target for Semtech Corp.

The Thesis

With the addition of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) helping, Semtech reported quarterly results in line with the company's guidance, Khorsand said in the note. (See Khorsand's track record here.)

The analyst said his focus is on the adoption of the IoT protocol LoRa and how it could drive earnings growth next year. Apple remains an incremental positive to the investment thesis, Khorsand said.

The return of an elusive seasonality pattern is responsible for the negative stock reaction, according to BWS Financial. Since LoRa is still ramping, Khorsand said BWS' investment theme has not changed. BWS is projecting accelerated growth from Semtech's proximity sensor.

Semtech upped its LoRa gateway deployment forecast to 70,000 by the end of the fiscal year against an earlier estimate of 65,000, Khorsand said.

"SMTC remains an attractive growth story. The lower price levels make owning the stock more appealing."

The Price Action

Shares of Semtech, which were up close to 16 percent year-to-date ahead of the earnings, were losing 4.38 percent to $34.95 Thursday.

Related Links:

Oppenheimer's Top Stock Picks For December

Box Inc: Should You Buy The Post-Earnings Dip?

Latest Ratings for SMTC Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 BWS Financial Initiates Coverage On Buy May 2017 Baird Initiates Coverage On Outperform Dec 2016 Oppenheimer Upgrades Perform Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for SMTC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BWS Financial Hamed KhorsandAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.