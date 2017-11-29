Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Says Negative Allergan Headlines Are Priced In, Upgrades Stock

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2017 8:48am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Says Negative Allergan Headlines Are Priced In, Upgrades Stock
Related AGN
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Chipotle CEO Search, Matt Lauer Fired, GDP Grows 3.3%
Bad News Is Not Affecting Stocks - Cramer's Mad Money (11/28/17) (Seeking Alpha)

Allergan plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE: AGN) have seen heavy selling pressure throughout parts of 2017, but some analysts are encouraging investors to take advantage of the weakness.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's David Risinger upgraded Allergan's stock rating from Equal-weight to Overweight with an unchanged $200 price target.

The Thesis

Allergen's stock has come under heavy selling pressure since July for four reasons, Risinger said:

  • Downward revisions to the company's out-year outlook.
  • Concerns with the pipeline.
  • Competitive threats to Botox.
  • Concerning headlines relating to licensing the Restasis patent to an Indian tribe.

At this point in time, Allergan's negative overhangs are now mostly priced in, the analyst said. (See Risinger's track record here.) 

For example, a potential competitor to Botox, Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC), is unlikely to report Phase 3 data in the coming days that its RT002 is materially longer-lasting than Botox, the analyst said. Aside from Botox, expectations are that Allergan's depression therapy rapastinel will improve with the conclusion of three Phase 3 studies projected at the end of 2018, while Phase 2 data indicates the therapy could be a blockbuster, according to Morgan Stanley. 

Risinger's $200 price target is based on an 11.7x multiple on the analyst's 2018 EV/EBITDA of 11.7x, which implies a slight discount to its major pharmaceutical peers at 12.0x.

Price Action

Shares of Allergan hit a new 52-week low of $168.43 on Tuesday but were trading higher by more than 2 percent early Wednesday morning.

Related Links:

Imprimis Launches 99-Cent Generic Drug To Compete With Allergan's Restasis

The Companies That Manipulated The Tax System, According To The Paradise Papers

Photo courtesy of Allergan. 

Latest Ratings for AGN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Nov 2017Leerink SwannReinstatesOutperformOutperform
Nov 2017Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AGN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BOTOX David Risinger Morgan Stanley pharmaceuticalsAnalyst Color Health Care Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGN + RVNC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Chipotle CEO Search, Matt Lauer Fired, GDP Grows 3.3%
Here's Why And How Oramed Pharmaceuticals Is Going After NASH
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2017
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Paulson, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
The Companies That Manipulated The Tax System, According To The Paradise Papers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AGN

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.