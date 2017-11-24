Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: Signet Jewelers Could Benefit From Low Expectations

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2017 12:28pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst: Signet Jewelers Could Benefit From Low Expectations
Related SIG
Report: The Retailers Most Dependent On Holiday Sales
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Signet Jewelers: Were The Numbers That Bad? (Seeking Alpha)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) missed on earnings expectations Tuesday and it guided down due to execution issues as it outsourced its credit portfolio.

The Analyst

Bank Of America Merrill Lynch's Lorraine Hutchinson retained its Buy rating on the stock and decreased its price target from $75 to $66.

The Thesis

Signet Jewelers has encountered significant issues associated with the Phase 1 outsourcing of its credit portfolio, which led to longer than typical application process times and the subsequent reduction in sales, Hutchinson said. Phase 1 closed just one week before the end of third quarter, but the credit transition issues have carried over into the beginning of the fourth. 

The analyst views fiscal 2019 as the trough earnings year and estimates $6.22/$6.00 for 2018/2019. The stock currently trades at 8.8 times the 2019 estimate, while the new price target assumes 11 times price-to-earnings. Any incremental progress on sales and fixing these issues will be a positive because of very low expectations for the team's execution, Hutchinson said. Key sales opportunities for the holiday include a greater presence within the $200-$700 fashion jewelry price range, the analyst said. 

The Price Action

The stock dropped around 30 percent Tuesday on disappointing earnings results. It is still trading above its May 31 low of $46.09 and was trading down 5.43 percent Friday at $50.13. 

Related Links:

Report: The Retailers Most Dependent On Holiday Sales

Wage Pressures And Holiday Comps In The Retail Sector

 

Latest Ratings for SIG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017BuckinghamMaintainsNeutral
Nov 2017SusquehannaInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Sep 2017NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SIG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Lorraine HutchinsonAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIG)

Report: The Retailers Most Dependent On Holiday Sales
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains 180 Points; DSW Shares Drop On Earnings Miss
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Signet Jewelers Falls After Q3 Results; Cheetah Mobile Shares Surge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SIG

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.