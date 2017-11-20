Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank Of America Says Barclays Shares Are Cheap Enough To Buy
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2017 4:22pm   Comments
Share:
Bank Of America Says Barclays Shares Are Cheap Enough To Buy
Related BCS
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Paulson, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
Deutsche Bank To Attain Cost-Saving Target Through Layoffs
Two-notch upgrade for Barclays; shares up 2% (Seeking Alpha)

Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BCS) shares have underperformed the EU bank sector by 29 percent in 2017, with the stock stuck below $10.

The underperformance has prompted Bank of America Merrill Lynch to upgrade the shares of Barclays by two notches.

The Analyst

BofA Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Helsby upgraded shares of Barclays from Underperform to Buy.

The Thesis

The reflation exuberance of the second half of 2016 reversed in 2017, with the bank's investment banking business suffering from low volatility and some self-imposed mishaps, Helbsy said in a Monday note. (See Helbsy's track record here.) 

The analyst said he believes the British bank's low earnings expectations and depressed share price make for a buying opportunity. 

The Price Action

Barclays shares are down over 9 percent year-to-date. The stock closed Monday's session at $9.97, up 2.15 percent.

Related Links:

A Bounty With Bank ETFs? Maybe

Bernstein Gets Bullish On Mid-Cap Banks

Latest Ratings for BCS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Bank of AmericaUpgradesUnderperformBuy
Mar 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jan 2017BerenbergDowngradesHoldSell

View More Analyst Ratings for BCS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Michael HelsbyAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCS)

Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Paulson, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
Deutsche Bank To Attain Cost-Saving Target Through Layoffs
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
3 Ways Blockchain Technology Is Building Up Momentum To Disrupt The Services Industry Globally
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on BCS

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.