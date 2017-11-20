Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HMS Shares Downgraded Following Q3 Report

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2017 4:27pm   Comments
Share:
HMS Shares Downgraded Following Q3 Report
Related HMSY
The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin Rally, An IPO Winner, Trump Tweets, And More
55 Biggest Movers From Friday

Earlier this month, HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: HMSY) reported worse-than-expected third-quarter earnings and lowered its guidance. The earnings miss was attributed to delayed coordination of benefits revenue, weakness in payment integrity and integration issues with the acquisition of Eliza Corp

The Analyst

Cantor Fitzgerald's Steven Halper.

The Rating

Halper downgraded HMS Holdings from Overweight to Neutral and reduced the price target from $23 to $16.

The Thesis

The COB revenue issues are not concerning, but it's uncertain when payment integrity performance is going to improve, said Halper. (See Halper's track record here.) 

The shares are fairly valued, mainly due to reduced 2017 and 2018 growth assumptions, the analyst said. Cantor Fitzgerald projects 10 percent top line growth at HMS, but the company needs to improve payment integrity and execute better with Eliza to achieve the set targets, he said. 

The key risks for the company are sensitivity to government healthcare industry regulation; competition; customer retention; dependence on the company's information processing systems and networks; and the Eliza acquisition integration, Halper said. 

The Price Action

The stock traded sharply lower on Nov. 3. It fell approximately 42 percent, butmanaged to rebound 43 percent in the same session. Since the rebound, it has been in a consolidation mode, but showed weakness again Monday. It is trading around 2 percent lower Monday.

Latest Ratings for HMSY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Cantor FitzgeraldDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Nov 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017Raymond JamesUpgradesOutperformStrong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HMSY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Cantor Fitzgerald HMSYAnalyst Color Downgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HMSY)

The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin Rally, An IPO Winner, Trump Tweets, And More
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Boot Barn Rises After Q2 Beat; Rubicon Project Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: U.S. Markets Mixed; Apple Beats Q4 Expectations
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on HMSY

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.