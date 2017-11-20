Analyst: Manitowoc's Risk-Reward Profile Skewed To The Upside
Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) announced a one-for-four reverse stock split in September, prompting some analysts to revisit their thesis.
The Analyst
Seaport Global Securities' Michael Shlisky upgraded Manitowoc's stock rating from Neutral to Buy with a price target raised from a split-adjusted $38 to $48.
The Thesis
Manitowoc's turnaround initiatives in the past have been more than offset by downside in the crane cycle, but this may no longer be the case, Shlisky said in a Monday note. (See Shlisky's track record here.)
After a meeting with Manitowoc management, Shlisky said the case can be made for a bottoming of the crane market. There are also observable signs of an operational turnaround, including a reduction in production time for crawlers from one month to one day, he said.
Although the turnaround in the crane business will likely be a U-shape rather than a V-shape, the longer-term upside potential is greater than the longer-term downside potential, Shlisky said. The stock should be attractive for investors who are "comfortable with a low-growth environment" moving forward, the analyst said.
Manitowoc's stock multiple deserves a boost, as it now appears the "worst is behind the company from a cycle standpoint" and ongoing initiatives to boost the business are gaining momentum, Shlisky said.
Price Action
Shares of Manitowoc hit a new, split-adjusted 52-week high of $41.57 on Monday.
Photo courtesy of Manitowoc Co.
Latest Ratings for MTW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|Seaport Global
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Nov 2017
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2017
|RBC Capital
|Upgrades
|Sector Perform
|Outperform
