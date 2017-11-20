Analog and mixed-signal semiconductor maker Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC), with its multiple-end-market target and strong growth profile, has managed to secure a Buy rating from BWS Financial.

BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand initiated coverage of the shares of Semtech with a Buy rating and a $49 price target, suggesting nearly 30 percent upside from current levels.

Semtech's semiconductors, used for several applications, are in early-stage adoption, but its stock trades under the radar of many investors, Khorsand said in a Monday morning note.

The growth assumptions for Semtech are highly conservative, relative to the rate of demand of the end-market, Khorsand added. The analyst said his attraction to the company is the Internet-Of-Things (IoT) protocol LoRa, which is being deployed by many carriers across the globe. Semtech makes wireless chips for gateways and sensors for LoRa.

The firm's bullishness extends beyond the short-term, for the next 1-2 years. This is not, they noted, a play on third-quarter earnings, scheduled for Nov. 29.

Semtech shares have gained roughly 24 percent in 2017, trimming some of its 1-year gain of 41 percent.

Shares of Semtech closed Monday's trading at $39, up 0.9 percent.

Latest Ratings for SMTC Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 BWS Financial Initiates Coverage On Buy May 2017 Baird Initiates Coverage On Outperform Dec 2016 Oppenheimer Upgrades Perform Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for SMTC

