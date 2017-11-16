A windblown Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is brushing out kinks. Citing hurricane impact, the company reported a 1.4-percent decline in same-store sales last quarter against Street expectations for a 1.1-percent rise.

The comps underperformance compounded top- and bottom-line misses and disappointing guidance, ultimately drawing out the cosmetics bears.

The Rating

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser downgraded Sally from Buy to Neutral and lowered her price target from $21 to $16.

The Thesis

With Sally reporting "disappointing" below-anticipated guidance for comps, gross margin expansion and SG&A expenses, Bolton Weiser said she doesn’t expect immediate improvement.

A forecast of net store closures coupled with enduring hurricane impacts in Puerto Rico justified decreases in 2018 estimates for:

same store sales from flat-to-up to flat-to-down;

operating profit from positive 2 percent to negative 4 percent;

earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from $648 million to $609 million;

and earnings per share from $2.01 to $1.90.

“We project stability over the next few years, but we are concerned that slightly declining EBITDA could put downward pressure on share repurchase at some point,” Bolton Weiser said. “SBH has debt covenants that restrict repurchase at debt-to-EBITDA of 3.25x (currently 2.9x).”

Price Change

Sally shares plunged 3 percent on Davidson's report before rebounding to trade up on the day at $15.29.

Related Links:

Sally Beauty Gets A Rating Makeover, Morgan Stanley Downgrades

Will Amazon Buy Sally Beauty Supply?

Latest Ratings for SBH Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Nov 2017 Bank of America Maintains Neutral Nov 2017 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight View More Analyst Ratings for SBH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: DA Davidson Linda Bolton Weiser Sally Beauty SupplyAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.