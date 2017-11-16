Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sally Beauty No Longer In The Eye Of This Beholder, D.A. Davidson Downgrades
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 16, 2017 3:28pm   Comments
Share:
Sally Beauty No Longer In The Eye Of This Beholder, D.A. Davidson Downgrades
Related SBH
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2017
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

A windblown Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is brushing out kinks. Citing hurricane impact, the company reported a 1.4-percent decline in same-store sales last quarter against Street expectations for a 1.1-percent rise.

The comps underperformance compounded top- and bottom-line misses and disappointing guidance, ultimately drawing out the cosmetics bears.

The Rating

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser downgraded Sally from Buy to Neutral and lowered her price target from $21 to $16.

The Thesis

With Sally reporting "disappointing" below-anticipated guidance for comps, gross margin expansion and SG&A expenses, Bolton Weiser said she doesn’t expect immediate improvement.

A forecast of net store closures coupled with enduring hurricane impacts in Puerto Rico justified decreases in 2018 estimates for:

  • same store sales from flat-to-up to flat-to-down;
  • operating profit from positive 2 percent to negative 4 percent;
  • earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from $648 million to $609 million;
  • and earnings per share from $2.01 to $1.90.

“We project stability over the next few years, but we are concerned that slightly declining EBITDA could put downward pressure on share repurchase at some point,” Bolton Weiser said. “SBH has debt covenants that restrict repurchase at debt-to-EBITDA of 3.25x (currently 2.9x).”

Price Change

Sally shares plunged 3 percent on Davidson's report before rebounding to trade up on the day at $15.29.

Related Links:
Sally Beauty Gets A Rating Makeover, Morgan Stanley Downgrades
Will Amazon Buy Sally Beauty Supply?

Latest Ratings for SBH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Nov 2017Bank of AmericaMaintainsNeutral
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SBH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: DA Davidson Linda Bolton Weiser Sally Beauty SupplyAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBH)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2017
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2017
Sally Beauty Gets A Rating Makeover, Morgan Stanley Downgrades
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Snap's Unspectacular Earnings, Twitter 280, Northam Over Gillespie
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SBH

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.