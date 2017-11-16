Market Overview

Is 2018 The Year Cisco Believers Have Been Waiting For?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2017 11:05am   Comments
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) fiscal first quarter results were in-line with analyst expectations, but management's second quarter guidance was notably ahead of expectations.

The Analyst

Bernstein's Pierre Ferragu maintains an Outperform rating on Cisco's stock with a price target boosted from $38 to $40.

The Thesis

Cisco's earnings report signals that the company's transition toward a subscription model is moving faster than previously expected, Ferragu said in a Thursday note. 

Recurring revenue accounted for 32 percent of total sales and 12 percent of product sales, according to Bernstein. Deferred revenue from subscriptions and software rose 37 percent. 

Cisco's second quarter guidance shows the company is able to grow revenues despite facing ongoing transition headwinds, the analyst said. Cisco's transition toward a subscription model will accelerate in the second quarter and beyond, given strong initial reception for the Catalyst 9000 product line and interest for SD WAN solutions, Ferragu said. 

Cisco's earnings report shows that the company's transition will result in more stable revenues, improved profitability and better growth, in Bernstein's view. While the transition could result in near-term revenue headwinds this year, they will "dissipate over time," Ferragu said. 

Price Action

Shares of Cisco gained more than 6 percent Thursday morning and hit a new 52-week high of $36.67.

Latest Ratings for CSCO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Nov 2017Bank of AmericaMaintainsNeutral
Nov 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CSCO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Catalyst 9000 Perre Ferragu Subscription RevenueAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

