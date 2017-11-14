FIS Astec Analytics has released its latest weekly list of the most popular stocks among short sellers. This week’s list contains some familiar names, as well as several companies that may be flying under the radar of most traders.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s hottest stocks among short sellers.

Top Pick: Sears Holdings

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) has become the poster child for an obsolete U.S. brick-and-mortar retail sector, and short sellers see the writing on the wall. FIS Astec reports that just under 97 percent of available supply of shares is currently being borrowed.

1. GoPro

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) jumped from No. 3 on this week’s list after ths stock dipped another 7 percent on the week. Utilization ticked up 3 percent from 87 percent to 90 percent, suggesting shorts are in for the long haul.

2. Snap

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)’s horrible earnings report did little to change short seller’s outlook for the struggling social media giant. FIS Astec reports that utilization reached nearly 98 percent as of the end of last week.

3. 3D Systems

3D printing stock 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) has been a regular on the hot short list in the past several years. This week, FIS Astec reports that current utilization stands at nearly 97 percent of available shares.

4. Under Armour

Things keep going from bad to worse for Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA). After peaking at $54.70 back in 2015, Under Armor shares now trade at just $12.00, and short interest as a percent of available supply is maxed out at 100 percent.

5. Applied Optoelectronics

In the past week, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) stock surged 20 percent from under $38 to above $45. However, open short positions increased by 10 percent in that time, and overall utilization now stands at 94 percent.

