After going about a consolidation move for much of 2016, Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) shares took off strongly in 2017.

The Analyst

Citigroup analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar downgraded his rating on Green Dot from Buy to Neutral and upped his price target from $54 to $66.

The Thesis

Many of the factors that supported Citi's January upgrade of Green Dot have played out by now, making comparisons tougher in 2018, Shirvaikar said in a Monday note. (See Shirvaikar's track record here.)

Pointing to some recent wins, including from Uber, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Pay Cash and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), analyst Shirvaikar said some of them have a slow revenue ramp and expenses loaded on the front end.

Therefore, Shirvaikar expects fewer chances of material earnings beat-and-raise quarters that drove Green Dot's stock performance in 2017.

Given its view on ramp and costs, Citi adjusted its earnings per share estimates for 2018 slightly below the mid-point of its low and high scenario outcomes, which are at $2.35 per share and $2.61 per share, respectively.

"Clearly 2018-19 GDOT opportunities exist but they stem from less controllable factors and we are past the self-help phase," Shirvaikar said.

The Price Action

The shares of Green Dot have been up a whopping 171.1 percent year-to-date.

Latest Ratings for GDOT Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 Citigroup Downgrades Buy Neutral Nov 2017 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Nov 2017 BTIG Research Upgrades Neutral Buy View More Analyst Ratings for GDOT

