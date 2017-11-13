Citigroup: Green Dot's Good News May Be Priced In
After going about a consolidation move for much of 2016, Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) shares took off strongly in 2017.
The Analyst
Citigroup analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar downgraded his rating on Green Dot from Buy to Neutral and upped his price target from $54 to $66.
The Thesis
Many of the factors that supported Citi's January upgrade of Green Dot have played out by now, making comparisons tougher in 2018, Shirvaikar said in a Monday note. (See Shirvaikar's track record here.)
Pointing to some recent wins, including from Uber, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Pay Cash and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), analyst Shirvaikar said some of them have a slow revenue ramp and expenses loaded on the front end.
Therefore, Shirvaikar expects fewer chances of material earnings beat-and-raise quarters that drove Green Dot's stock performance in 2017.
Given its view on ramp and costs, Citi adjusted its earnings per share estimates for 2018 slightly below the mid-point of its low and high scenario outcomes, which are at $2.35 per share and $2.61 per share, respectively.
"Clearly 2018-19 GDOT opportunities exist but they stem from less controllable factors and we are past the self-help phase," Shirvaikar said.
The Price Action
The shares of Green Dot have been up a whopping 171.1 percent year-to-date.
Latest Ratings for GDOT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|Citigroup
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Nov 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
|Nov 2017
|BTIG Research
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
