Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE: GOOS) reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings that showed encouraging progress on a decision to focus on e-commerce sales.

The Analyst

Canaccord Genuity's Camilo Lyon.

The Rating

Lyon maintains a Buy rating on Canada Goose's Toronto-listed stock with an unchanged C$34 price target. (See Lyon's track record here.)

The Thesis

Canada Goose's earnings report was "superb," with a broad-based beat across many metrics, including sales, gross margin, and SG&A, Lyon said in a Thursday note. Encouragingly, wholesale sales rose 24 percent in the quarter, exceeding the analyst's 14-percent growth estimate due to a pull-forward of demand. Direct-to-consumer revenue surged 269 percent in the quarter, which handily topped Lyon's estimate of 172 percent growth.

The Canadian company's earnings report signals the true strength of the brand and "commensurately strong" sell-through rates at retail, especially at a time when weather trends weren't favorable, according to Canaccord Genuity.

The launch of new product lines in the quarter such as knitwear shows that Canada Goose is "executing at a high leve," making the stock "the best retail growth story" among Lyon's coverage, he said.

Price Action

Shares of Canada Goose gained more than 11 percent Thursday morning and hit a new 52-week high of $25.30.

Related Links:

Canada Goose Could Be The Biggest Apparel IPO Since Lululemon

Switch Keeps Recent IPO Market Momentum Going

Latest Ratings for GOOS Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 Barclays Maintains Overweight Aug 2017 Barclays Maintains Overweight Apr 2017 TD Securities Initiates Coverage On Hold View More Analyst Ratings for GOOS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apparel Apparel Companies Camilo Lyon Canaccord GenuityAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.