Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

H.C. Wainwright: Acadia Is More Than A One-Trick Pony

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2017 12:26pm   Comments
Share:
H.C. Wainwright: Acadia Is More Than A One-Trick Pony
Related ACAD
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 13
Selling The News In Acadia Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings, which consisted of a better than expected loss per share (53 cents versus expectations for 62 cents)and a revenue beat ($35.6 million versus expectations for $32.03 million).

Sales of the company's only therapy, Nuplazid, saw a notable uptake from $5.27 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The Analyst

H.C. Wainwright & Co's Andrew Fein.

The Rating

Fein maintains a Buy rating on Acadia's stock with an unchanged $60 price target.

The Thesis

Acadia's third-quarter earnings, highlighted by strong sales of Nuplazid and a more encouraging full-year revenue guidance shows the "solid underlying market dynamics and validation" of Nuplazid's value, Fein said in his report.

Nuplazid's momentum seen in the quarter could be sustained over time due to various factors, including specialty LTC, awareness campaigns, patient and physician satisfaction, and psychiatrists/neurologists engagement.

The company could see success in its pimavanserin therapy which has "multiple shots on goal to expand the label into other patient populations, and it may be positioned as a general antipsychotic drug."

Related Links:

Selling The News In Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Pros And Cons Of All The News Out Of Acadia Pharma This Week

Latest Ratings for ACAD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2017Ladenburg ThalmannAssumesBuyBuy
Nov 2016Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Nov 2016Bank of AmericaUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ACAD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andrew Fein HC Wainwright NUPLAZID PharmaceuticalAnalyst Color Earnings News Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACAD)

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 13
Selling The News In Acadia Pharmaceuticals
Pros And Cons Of All The News Out Of Acadia Pharma This Week
Acadia's FDA Breakthrough Designation For Pimavanserin Draws Mixed Response
25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ACAD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.