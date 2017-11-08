ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings, which consisted of a better than expected loss per share (53 cents versus expectations for 62 cents)and a revenue beat ($35.6 million versus expectations for $32.03 million).

Sales of the company's only therapy, Nuplazid, saw a notable uptake from $5.27 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The Analyst

H.C. Wainwright & Co's Andrew Fein.

The Rating

Fein maintains a Buy rating on Acadia's stock with an unchanged $60 price target.

The Thesis

Acadia's third-quarter earnings, highlighted by strong sales of Nuplazid and a more encouraging full-year revenue guidance shows the "solid underlying market dynamics and validation" of Nuplazid's value, Fein said in his report.

Nuplazid's momentum seen in the quarter could be sustained over time due to various factors, including specialty LTC, awareness campaigns, patient and physician satisfaction, and psychiatrists/neurologists engagement.

The company could see success in its pimavanserin therapy which has "multiple shots on goal to expand the label into other patient populations, and it may be positioned as a general antipsychotic drug."

Latest Ratings for ACAD Date Firm Action From To Feb 2017 Ladenburg Thalmann Assumes Buy Buy Nov 2016 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Neutral Nov 2016 Bank of America Upgrades Neutral Buy View More Analyst Ratings for ACAD

