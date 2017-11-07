Market Overview

Does The AMD-Intel Chip Deal Really Matter For Nvidia?
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 07, 2017 12:38pm   Comments
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Monday announced a new partnership in which Intel will now be using AMD’s Vega GPU in its multi-chip high-end notebook packages.

The deal is certainly good news for AMD investors, but it may be a slight negative for rival chipmaker NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).

The Analyst

Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore.

The Rating

  • Deutsche Bank maintains a Hold rating and $145 price target for Nvidia.
  • The firm maintains a Hold rating and $12 target for AMD.
  • The firm maintains a Buy rating and $45 target for Intel.

The Thesis

Seymore expects the financial impact of the partnership will likely be minimal, but that AMD should see the largest potential positive impact due to its relatively small market cap. Without clear details on the economics of the deal, Seymore said he's unwilling to put a dollars-and-cents value on its potential impact.

For Intel, Seymore said the deal serves to help the company address a larger notebook market and helps validate its EMIB technology.

For AMD, he said the new deal is yet another example of how AMD can monetize its intellectual property.

While Seymore said the deal will likely have little financial impact on Nvidia, the market will likely see it as an “incremental negative.”

“The financial impact, if any, is likely to be small and reflected mainly in NVDA’s non-core OEM business (8-9% of total NVDA sales),” he said.

Price Action

So far this week, AMD stock is up 9.7 percent, Nvidia stock is up 1.3 percent and Intel stock is up 0.7 percent.

