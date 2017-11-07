2 Reasons Goldman Downgraded Finisar
Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR)'s 2017 performance has been highlighted by multiple delays in product ramps, including VCSELs for 3D sensing that's being included in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s iPhone.
The Analyst
Goldman Sachs' Doug Clark.
The Rating
Clark downgraded Finisar's stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target lowered from $27 to $22.
The Thesis
Finisar was issued a Buy rating by Clark back in October of 2016, but since then the stock has fallen 37 percent. That's worse than a 20-percent decline in its Optical peers and notably short of the 20-percent gain in the Russell 2,000 index. The analyst's bullish thesis was based on expectations for ongoing strength in China but now growth rates are expected to be lower than 2016's peak levels, a smoother production ramp in 2017, and the company's vertical integration offered margin upside but now the end markets have "softened."
The analyst added two reasons to justify moving to the sidelines:
- Hyper scale data center demand trends over the past few weeks showed signs of notable weakness.
- Component production capacity is accelerating at a fast rate at a time when end markets are softening which creates pricing and margin pressures.
On the other hand, Finisar does boast optionality from M&A which would generate meaningful cost synergies.
Price Action
Shares of Finisar were trading lower by more than 2.5 percent Tuesday morning.
Finisar's Lower Q2 Guidance Trumps Inline Q1
Finisar Beset By Weakness In China, Manufacturing Issues In Q1
Latest Ratings for FNSR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Nov 2017
|Jefferies
|Assumes
|Buy
|Buy
|Sep 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for FNSR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: 3D sensing Doug Clark Goldman Sachs iPhoneAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.