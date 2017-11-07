Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

2 Reasons Goldman Downgraded Finisar

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2017 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
2 Reasons Goldman Downgraded Finisar
Related FNSR
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 7, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Broadcom's Huge Proposal, Paradise Papers, Bitcoin Asset Class

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR)'s 2017 performance has been highlighted by multiple delays in product ramps, including VCSELs for 3D sensing that's being included in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s iPhone.

The Analyst

Goldman Sachs' Doug Clark.

The Rating

Clark downgraded Finisar's stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target lowered from $27 to $22.

The Thesis

Finisar was issued a Buy rating by Clark back in October of 2016, but since then the stock has fallen 37 percent. That's worse than a 20-percent decline in its Optical peers and notably short of the 20-percent gain in the Russell 2,000 index. The analyst's bullish thesis was based on expectations for ongoing strength in China but now growth rates are expected to be lower than 2016's peak levels, a smoother production ramp in 2017, and the company's vertical integration offered margin upside but now the end markets have "softened."

The analyst added two reasons to justify moving to the sidelines:

  • Hyper scale data center demand trends over the past few weeks showed signs of notable weakness.
  • Component production capacity is accelerating at a fast rate at a time when end markets are softening which creates pricing and margin pressures.

On the other hand, Finisar does boast optionality from M&A which would generate meaningful cost synergies.

Price Action

Shares of Finisar were trading lower by more than 2.5 percent Tuesday morning.

Related Links:

Finisar's Lower Q2 Guidance Trumps Inline Q1

Finisar Beset By Weakness In China, Manufacturing Issues In Q1

Latest Ratings for FNSR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral
Nov 2017JefferiesAssumesBuyBuy
Sep 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for FNSR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 3D sensing Doug Clark Goldman Sachs iPhoneAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + FNSR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 7, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Broadcom's Huge Proposal, Paradise Papers, Bitcoin Asset Class
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Yellen Speech
The Companies That Manipulated The Tax System, According To The Paradise Papers
The Robot Fear Index: Alexa, Siri Lure US Into AI Future
5 Stocks To Watch Amid The Arrest Of Saudi Investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on FNSR

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.