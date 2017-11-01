Some Points Of Focus For Apple's Impending Q4 Print
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is scheduled to report earnings Thursday after the market close, and HSBC's analyst, Steven Pelayo, expects to see a report in line with consensus. He estimates quarter-over-quarter revenue growth at 11 percent and EPS of $1.88.
Analyst's Take: Rewards And Risks
Pelayo's estimates are mostly in line with consensus, except for iPhone shipments, which are below consensus because of potentially softer demand for iPhone 8 and constrained iPhone X ramp. He reiterates a Buy rating on the stock, with a price target of $193. The analyst calculated his price target by applying 15 times 2018 EPS multiple. This multiple is a discount to the market, mega-cap tech and other consumer luxury peer multiples, said Pelayo (see his track record here).
Pelayo expects the stock to trade higher in 2018 on a better product mix driving ASP and faster growth from the services segment. He added that recent news indicates a potentially better Chinese market and PC market, while he sees some risks to December quarter.
Pelayo named the main risks for the stock as potential short-term manufacturing problems and a weaker product mix impacting ASP and margins.
Other risks include:
- Intense competition.
- Rapid technological changes.
- Shifts toward more emerging market demand where Apple's premium pricing could be a headwind.
- Managing a diverse distribution channel.
- Difficulty in receiving continued support from third-party software developers for applications and the required software.
- IP protection and legal resolutions regarding patent infringement cases.
- Worse than expected changes in tax legislation around the globe.
- Unfavorable global and regional economic conditions.
Related Link: Traders Weighing Critical Questions Ahead Of Apple Earnings
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2017
|HSBC
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Oct 2017
|KeyBanc
|Upgrades
|Sector Weight
|Overweight
|Oct 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Price Target Previews Reiteration Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.