Switch Turns Off Some Investors With Its Pricey Valuation
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2017 10:07am   Comments
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 31, 2017
Cramer Likes The Data Center Industry But Isn't A Buyer Of Switch

Citi initiated coverage of Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) with a Neutral rating and a $20 price target. The firm attributed its Neutral stance to the premium valuation of the company's shares.

Analyst Michael Rollins noted Switch shares were trading at a premium on FV/OIBDA and P/AFFO multiples versus the average of his data center coverage group using his 2019 forecasts.

Switch offers data center colocation, with a focus on high reliability and power density, served by renewable energy, Citi said. The firm also said the company has built a strong presence in the Las Vegas market, with an above-average return on capital versus its competitors.

Presently, Citi said, Switch has built a strong presence in the Las Vegas market, with an above-average return on capital versus its competitors, and is looking to expand its success to three new U.S. markets as well as through its investment stakes.

"Switch is also in an early stage of ramping demand in its new markets that are more competitive & may be subject to an extended ramp & lower returns than its current footprint," the firm added.

Latest Ratings for SWCH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Oct 2017JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Oct 2017Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SWCH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Citigroup Michael RollinsAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

