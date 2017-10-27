Market Overview

5 Reasons Electronics For Imaging Is Likely To Fall Victim To Headwinds In The Near Term

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2017 2:16pm   Comments
5 Reasons Electronics For Imaging Is Likely To Fall Victim To Headwinds In The Near Term
Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) reported third-quarter earnings Thursday, and the results were below expectations and below company's guidance.

Adjusted earnings per share fell 17 percent year over year, to 48 cents, below the Wall Street's consensus of 58 cents and the management's guidance range of 55-60 cents. Revenue increased 1 percent year over year, to $248 million. The Wall Street analysts expected $258 million, while the management's guidance was in a range of $255 and $260 million.

After reviewing the results, William Blair's Brian Drab decided to downgrade the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, because of following five reasons:

    1. The company has reported disappointing results for several quarters in a row.
    2. The management doesn't have the ability to provide dependable financial guidance. It was reaffirmed 19 days before the end of the quarter and the results came well below.
    3. The Fiery digital server business is increasingly challenged. It was supposed to return to growth in the 2H 2017, but it is now expected to decline at a double-digit rate in the fourth quarter.
    4. Growth in the industrial inkjet business has been elusive. There are signs that demand for additional equipment has softened.
    5. Despite the clear opportunity associated with the technology, Drab is skeptical regarding management's sales forecast for the Nozomi corrugated printer.

Drab said that he still sees Electronics For Imaging as a leader in the industrial printing industry, and he expects it to benefit from the transition from analog to digital printing. He added that it has the best-in-class corrugated printer.

Taking all factors into account, Drab reduced his adjusted EPS forecast for 2018 from $2.78 to $2.06.

At time of publication, shares of Electronics For Imaging were down 30.57 percent at $29.25.

Latest Ratings for EFII

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy
Oct 2017BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2017Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for EFII
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

