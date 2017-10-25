Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Stocks To Buy In An Increased Global Threat Environment

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2017 3:14pm   Comments
Share:
3 Stocks To Buy In An Increased Global Threat Environment
Related CACI
As U.S. Budget Crisis Looms (Again), 7 Stocks Affected By Government Shutdowns
Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2017
Related LDOS
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2017
16 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

In the government agencies sector, Wells Fargo upgraded CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) and Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) from Market Perform to Outperform on Wednesday, with a price target of $158, $69 and $80 respectively.

Analyst Ed Caso is bullish because of improving fundamentals — especially funding levels and pricing, he said. (See Caso's track record here.)

A rising global threat environment could have a positive impact on these stocks, Caso said. The analyst projects an increase in national security funding above the current caps set under the Budget Control Act of 2011. There are also expectations of stronger-than-normal federal government fourth quarter book-to-bill.

The sector could benefit from a reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate, because most are near the margin tax rate, Caso said. A 5-point reduction in the federal corporate rate would increase EPS by 8 percent, while a 10-point decrease would increase EPS by 16 percent, according to Wells Fargo.

The sector has a reasonable valuation according to free cash flow yield, but it is not inexpensive relative to a long-term view of enterprise-value-to-EBITDA, Caso said. The valuation has eased since the election, the analyst said.

The sector is lagging behind the aerospace sector, the defense sector and the market as a whole, Caso said; it has a defensive nature, which could be important in case the market pulls back.

Related Links: 

As U.S. Budget Crisis Looms (Again), 7 Stocks Affected By Government Shutdowns 

The Lucky Beneficiaries Of Tax Day 

Latest Ratings for CACI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Wells FargoUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jul 2017JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Jun 2017Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CACI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ed Caso Wells FargoAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CACI + LDOS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2017
16 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on CACI

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.