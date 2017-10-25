Market Overview

The Most Interesting Takeaways From The AT&T Q3 Earnings Call

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2017 12:41pm   Comments
The Most Interesting Takeaways From The AT&T Q3 Earnings Call
Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) were trading lower by more than 3 percent on Wednesday, as several aspects of the company's earnings report point to a less-than-encouraging trend for the company moving forward. UBS' John Hodulik maintains a Neutral rating on AT&T's stock with an unchanged $39 price target. The stock looks cheap on a valuation basis, but the outlook remains difficult, Hodulik said. (See Hodulik's track record here.) 

Here's Hodulik's takeaways from the earnings report and conference call:

  • The reported financial metrics were "light", highlighted by an EBITDA miss and in-line EPS.
  • EBITDA declines were seen across all segments, including wireless, entertainment, business solutions, and international.
  • Traditional video subscriber losses were skewed towards the higher-value DTV satellite subscriber group.
  • The wireless segment was in-line, as low volumes drove lower postpaid phone churn and higher margins.

Looking forward, AT&T is expected to see continued pressure on traditional video subscribes as video streaming matures, Hodulik said. Tthe analyst is now modeling subscriber declines of 5 percent in the fourth quarter that will then worsen to 8 percent declines in 2018.

AT&T's stock is trading at a multiple that implies a 35 percent discount to the S&P 500 index, which does make the stock "cheap on a historical basis," Hodulik said. AT&T is also seeing deteriorated fundamentals in the entertainment segment and its overall outlook remains "difficult," the analyst said. 

Photo courtesy of AT&T. 

Latest Ratings for T

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017BairdMaintainsOutperform
Sep 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jul 2017Bank of AmericaDowngradesBuyNeutral

Posted-In: DTV Jon Hodulik streaming video telecommunication UBSAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

