Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Caterpillar, Coca-Cola And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would rather buy Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) than Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE: ENB).
Cramer would wait for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) to pull back a bit, before buying the stock. He believes the stock is going through a renaissance and he likes it.
Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) is too much of a roller coaster, said Cramer. There are enough quality stocks to buy, so he doesn't need to buy a very volatile one.
The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) reports earnings next week, and Cramer thinks it is going to do all right. He doesn't know how much higher can it go.
Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) is trying to bottom, said Cramer. He wouldn't mind buying some, especially if Lord & Taylor's becomes a takeover target. He also likes its dividend yield.
Instead of buying Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), Cramer would rather buy Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI).
Cramer thinks Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is a good long-term stock. He believes in what Bob Iger is doing, but he thinks investors are going to have to suffer a bit in the short term.
A lot of people think Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is too expensive, but the stock is a winner, said Cramer. He thinks Allergan (NYSE: AGN) should buy it, because in the era of Instagram, people want to have better looking teeth.
Instead of buying ENSCO PLC (NYSE: ESV), Cramer would buy Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB), which traded lower after posting a good quarter.
