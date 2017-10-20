On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would buy Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), because it is going to be the king of eSports.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is one of the better master-limited partnerships. He thinks it is a good company. He added that lately almost nobody wants to be in master-limited partnerships.

Cramer doesn't see a lot of upside in International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT). He would take profits in the name.

Instead of buying Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI), Cramer would buy Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR).

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is making a great comeback and Cramer sees more upside ahead. He thinks someone will buy it, if it trades lower.

Cramer likes Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN), but he likes Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) even more. He also likes Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V).

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: TSEM) is fine, said Cramer. He is willing to bless the stock, but it is not his favorite.

Cramer said to his viewer it is fine to Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN).

USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) is going to continue to trade higher, said Cramer.

________

Image Credit: By Tulane Public Relations (Mad Money Uploaded by AlbertHerring) [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for ATVI Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Cowen & Co. Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Oct 2017 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Sep 2017 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform View More Analyst Ratings for ATVI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color CNBC Long Ideas Jim Cramer Short Ideas Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.