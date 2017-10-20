Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Activision Blizzard, Priceline And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would buy Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), because it is going to be the king of eSports.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is one of the better master-limited partnerships. He thinks it is a good company. He added that lately almost nobody wants to be in master-limited partnerships.
Cramer doesn't see a lot of upside in International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT). He would take profits in the name.
Instead of buying Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI), Cramer would buy Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR).
Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is making a great comeback and Cramer sees more upside ahead. He thinks someone will buy it, if it trades lower.
Cramer likes Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN), but he likes Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) even more. He also likes Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V).
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: TSEM) is fine, said Cramer. He is willing to bless the stock, but it is not his favorite.
Cramer said to his viewer it is fine to Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN).
USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) is going to continue to trade higher, said Cramer.
________
Image Credit: By Tulane Public Relations (Mad Money Uploaded by AlbertHerring) [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
Latest Ratings for ATVI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2017
|Cowen & Co.
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Oct 2017
|Barclays
|Initiates Coverage On
|Equal-Weight
|Sep 2017
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Market Perform
View More Analyst Ratings for ATVI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Analyst Color CNBC Long Ideas Jim Cramer Short Ideas Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.