Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ulta Beauty Loses Another Bull

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2017 9:51am   Comments
Share:
Ulta Beauty Loses Another Bull
Related ULTA
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings
Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc Buys iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor, iShares MSCI EAFE ... (GuruFocus)

Down nearly 30 percent over the past six months, Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) continues to lose support among Wall Street analysts. The latest to part ways with a bullish stance is Piper Jaffray's Erinn Murphy, who downgraded Ulta's stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target slashed from $260 to $210.

Ulta's stock isn't as attractive today as it has been in the past given a lack of significant catalysts, Murphy explained in the note. Competition from Sephora remains fierce and Ulta also has to contend with new competition from up & coming online-only brands and potentially from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Meanwhile, Ulta's comp-store sales have "moderated somewhat" from the mid-teens which represents another reason to recommend buying the stock, the analyst added. The firm's proprietary survey with teenagers, "Taking Stock With Teens," found a decline in overall spending in color cosmetics (72 percent of total fiscal 2017 dollar growth) by 13 percent, while skincare declines were "less bad" and down 7 percent year-over-year.

The survey with teens also showed a decline in interest for Ulta's Ultamate Rewards program while Sephora's Beauty Insider program gained share.

Bottom line, Ulta's stock declines started prior to the survey but the results "leave us incrementally concerned on current category dynamics," Murphy concluded.

Related Links:

Ulta Beauty A Buy, But A Few Blemishes Move Stock Off Goldman's Conviction List

Ulta Beauty Bright Spots Don't Hide Its Blemishes

Latest Ratings for ULTA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017PiperJaffrayDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Aug 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Aug 2017BuckinghamMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ULTA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Beauty Stocks Erinn Murphy Piper Jaffray SephoraAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + ULTA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2017
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings
From Nike To Netflix: What Teens Love And Hate In 2017
Hasbro Has Upper Hand This Holiday Season, According To Amazon
Retailers Report Earnings In The Weeks Ahead As They Gear Up For The Holiday Season
Retail Boogeyman Amazon Spooks Lululemon Investors With Hints Of Interest In Activewear
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on ULTA

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.