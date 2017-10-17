Market Overview

Bill Nygren Weighs In On Netflix

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2017 2:43pm   Comments
Bill Nygren of Oakmark Investor Fund shared with CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" viewers his opinion on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). He thinks the current price to earnings ratio of the stock doesn't reflect the reasonable estimate of the business' value.

Other subscription services in the audio and video area have a higher subscription fee than Netflix, but according to user ratings, Netflix doesn't have the least valuable service. Nygren thinks the company has a latent pricing increase potential and in the case of a price increase to $15 per subscription, which the competition is charging, with the current number of subscribers, the price to earnings would be at the market multiple.

When it comes to value per subscriber, Netflix is selling at a price barely higher than the price AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is paying for Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX), explained Nygren.

Posted-In: Bill NygrenAnalyst Color CNBC Earnings News Guidance Analyst Ratings Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

