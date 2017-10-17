Bill Nygren of Oakmark Investor Fund shared with CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" viewers his opinion on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). He thinks the current price to earnings ratio of the stock doesn't reflect the reasonable estimate of the business' value.

Other subscription services in the audio and video area have a higher subscription fee than Netflix, but according to user ratings, Netflix doesn't have the least valuable service. Nygren thinks the company has a latent pricing increase potential and in the case of a price increase to $15 per subscription, which the competition is charging, with the current number of subscribers, the price to earnings would be at the market multiple.

When it comes to value per subscriber, Netflix is selling at a price barely higher than the price AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is paying for Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX), explained Nygren.

Latest Ratings for NFLX Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Oct 2017 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Oct 2017 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX

