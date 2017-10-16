Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Guggenheim Analyst Thinks Netflix Is Going To At Least Meet Q3 Guidance

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2017 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
Related NFLX
Tech Profits: Looking Beyond The FANG Stocks
The Week Ahead: Earnings, Earnings, And More Earnings
Stocks At Record Highs; Netflix Eyes Q3 Earnings, Apple Reclaims Key Level (Investor's Business Daily)

Michael Morris, media analyst at Guggenheim Securities, spoke on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). The company is going to report earnings after Monday's market close and he thinks it's going to be able to at least meet its Q3 guidance.

See Also: Here Are The Key Numbers People Want To See From Netflix This Quarter

He thinks the company had mixed results with its price increase approach, but added that the latest increase was within the value the company delivers. Morris knows the stock price is going to react on subscriptions on earnings, but he's focused on the long-term value. He has a Buy rating for the stock and a price target of $225.

Morris believes the valuation for Netflix can be reduced to two things, the value proposition of the consumer and tremendously under-penetrated global market, with a half of billion broadband households.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Aegis CapitalInitiates Coverage OnHold
Oct 2017CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Oct 2017Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Guggenheim Securities Michael MorrisAnalyst Color CNBC Previews Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Tech Profits: Looking Beyond The FANG Stocks
The Week Ahead: Earnings, Earnings, And More Earnings
Upcoming Netflix Earnings: International Subscriber Growth in Focus
Here Are The Key Numbers People Want To See From Netflix This Quarter
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher; Netflix Earnings In Focus
7 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on NFLX

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.