Michael Morris, media analyst at Guggenheim Securities, spoke on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). The company is going to report earnings after Monday's market close and he thinks it's going to be able to at least meet its Q3 guidance.

He thinks the company had mixed results with its price increase approach, but added that the latest increase was within the value the company delivers. Morris knows the stock price is going to react on subscriptions on earnings, but he's focused on the long-term value. He has a Buy rating for the stock and a price target of $225.

Morris believes the valuation for Netflix can be reduced to two things, the value proposition of the consumer and tremendously under-penetrated global market, with a half of billion broadband households.

Latest Ratings for NFLX Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Aegis Capital Initiates Coverage On Hold Oct 2017 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Oct 2017 Stifel Nicolaus Maintains Buy View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX

