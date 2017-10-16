29 Top Stock Ideas For October And Beyond

Analysts at Oppenheimer presented a list of the firm's top equity ideas. Each analyst that covers a unique sector presented their one best idea that is likely to outperform over the next 12 months.

29 Sizzling Stock Ideas

1. Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is benefiting from ongoing momentum in various international markets while simultaneously boosting its relationship with key domestic retailers.

2. Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) remains well positioned to capitalize on the still hot home improvement sector and could surprise investors with "solid and persistent" comp and earnings per share upside.

3. Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) boasts multiple headwinds ahead, but its valuation is particularly attractive. Specifically, the stock is trading at a 21x P/E multiple versus peers at 24x and boasts 5.5 percent free cash flow yield versus peers at 4.5 percent.

4. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS)'s margin declines likely found a bottom with estimates "poised for upside."

5. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is trading at approximately 1.06x tangible book value which is attractive at a time when the company is slashing its expenses and funding costs while also returning excess cash to shareholders.

6. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) (short idea) will see pressure as the company's organic growth in non-card businesses stalled while a mix shift in the borrower base pressures yields.

7. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) is expected to launch new novel products over the coming years, which may not necessarily be reflected in the current stock price.

8. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) boasts a "robust" rare disease platform, and it is "not a question of if but rather when" the stock will re-rate higher.

9. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY)'s seladelpar therapy will prove to be the "standard of care" for second-line treatment of PBC with additional upside in the stock from developments in NASH.

10. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) is expected to report positive phase 2 data in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis before the end of 2017, which will help support "investor enthusiasm."

11. Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA)'s deal size and pipeline continues to grow and the company remains mostly unaffected from health reform noise from the White House.

12. Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED)'s new management team will take advantage of favorable industry trends and also boasts a "clean" balance sheet, robust pipeline and a potential cost savings program.

13. Medtronic plc. Ordinary Shares (NYSE: MDT)'s new product flow and greater service offerings to hospitals along with expense synergies from the Covidien acquisition could drive at least a 9 percent earnings per share growth.

14. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) is expected to report data from three "relatively de-risked" clinical studies by the end of 2017.

15. XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO).

16. Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) new topology launch is "critical" to the company's long-term position and ability to effectively compete within the energy storage market.

Related Link: Oppenheimer Analysts Release 28 Best Ideas List

17. Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE: JCI) is a core holdings and the company's Buildings and Power Solutions segments are well positioned to compete in the $400 billion market.

18. Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL)'s increased focus on the U.S. water infrastructure space will serve as the "most meaningful catalyst" for the stock.

19. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) will likely post a sustainable double-digit earnings per share growth over the longer term as the lighting solutions market continues to grow.

20. Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)'s product line of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys are "critical" for the industrial and consumer product space.

21. Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)'s outlook of strong revenue growth for the foreseeable future is due to the company's rapid adoption of application-to-person communication in modern and legacy applications.

22. FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) is a leader in the threat analysis protection market that is valued at over $64 billion.

23. Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) is well positioned to see long-term margin expansion from favorable industry-wide trends such as a shift to digital game downloads.

24. First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) is a standout within the payments value chain as it provides services as a merchant acquirer, network, and issuer processor.

25. Apptio Inc (NASDAQ: APTI) is a company that helps organizations modernize, re-envision, and optimize the technology business management process at a lower cost and investors will be rewarded over the years ahead.

26. Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) is one of the "most strategically and financially attractive business models in semiconductors" that will show earnings per share and free cash flow accretion from recent M&A deals.

27. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)'s network quality, speed and integrated content gives the company a competitive advantage over its peers.

28. Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX)'s "freemium" model, coupled with recently added business lines in ecommerce, reservations, email, Facebook marketing and music offerings makes the Israel-based company particularly attractive.

29. Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) is expected to gain share in the online travel space and show superior earnings growth versus its peers.

Related Link: 10 Most Volatile Stocks Investors Should Know For Q3 Earnings

Posted-In: Oppenheimer Top IdeasAnalyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.